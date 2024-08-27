The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair 2024 in Kochi on August 28

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and Powered by Bank of Maharashtra will be held on Wednesday (August 28) at Taj Vivanta in Kochi from 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Syamsundar, Inspector General of police, who is also the District Police Chief (Kochi City), will inaugurate the event.

The fair commenced on August 15, spanning seven major cities in India. The event will bring together a diverse array of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates to provide comprehensive guidance and opportunities to students aspiring to study abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair will include sessions with consulate education experts, providing invaluable insights into the application processes and cultural nuances of various countries. Top-tier universities from around the world will participate, offering students a wide range of academic programmes and research opportunities. Dedicated visa counselling sessions will help students understand the intricacies of visa applications and requirements, ensuring a smoother transition to studying abroad.

Informative seminars will cover topics such as scholarship applications, financial aid, and career prospects, empowering students to make well-informed decisions.

Guidance on financial planning and assistance will be a key highlight, addressing the financial concerns of students and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be supported by notable sponsors and partners, presented by FES Study Abroad (powered by Fragomen India) and powered by Bank of Maharashtra. Knowledge partner from the U.K. is British Council and from France is Campus France. Associate partners are HDFC Credila and State Bank of India. Global banking partner is Bank of Baroda and forex and travel partner is Unimoni.

Students can participate in an UFLY Slogan Contest, visit the Unimoni stall to enrol in a slogan contest, and win exciting travel vouchers and scholarships as prizes.

For sponsorship and stall enquiries, contact 99622-26550 | 90940-41021. To register, scan the QR code or visit: https://newsth.live/IEF2024ED

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.