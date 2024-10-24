The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Meet held

Focussed efforts are a prerequisite to crack the Civil Services examinations and the aspirants should stay updated about current affairs, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaitra Teresa John has said.

She was speaking at The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants’ Meet held in association with the Shankar IAS academy at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, here on Thursday. The meet saw the participation of over 400 students, who keenly listened to Ms. John’s inspirational journey. While sharing some valuable insights, she pointed out keeping track of national and international affairs as an area of focus. The District Police Chief, a 2015 batch IPS officer, also said that the preparations should not be at the cost of college life, friendship and relationships as they are equally important to develop social values. She urged the students to find out a support system to overcome stressful situations. During the question and answer session, she explained the method of answering questions at interviews quoting her own personal experiences.

R. Sajeeb, Principal of the TKM College of Engineering, emphasised the importance of staying updated on current affairs, as well as developing analytical and logical skills for success in the Civil Services examinations. A. Ananthu, faculty at Shankar IAS Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, shared his expertise on the UPSC examination pattern, process, structure, and strategies. He explained the stages that include preliminary, main and interview along with marks criteria for qualification. Additionally, he extended an open invitation to students eager to explore Civil Services, offering personalised support and encouraging them to utilise the Shankar IAS Academy’s comprehensive Weekend Foundation Programme.

Gowri R., faculty coordinator, Civil Services Aspirants’ Club, TKM College of Engineering; Amal Azad Sahib, faculty coordinator, Library Council; A. Sudheer, Dean of Alumni Affairs; and P. Saravana Kumar, regional head, The Hindu Group, Thiruvananthapuram; also spoke on the occasion.