GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Meet held

Published - October 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner Chaitra Teresa John addressing a UPSC Aspirants Meet organised by The Hindu at TKM Engineering College in Kollam on Thursday.

City Police Commissioner Chaitra Teresa John addressing a UPSC Aspirants Meet organised by The Hindu at TKM Engineering College in Kollam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Focussed efforts are a prerequisite to crack the Civil Services examinations and the aspirants should stay updated about current affairs, District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaitra Teresa John has said.

She was speaking at The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants’ Meet held in association with the Shankar IAS academy at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, here on Thursday. The meet saw the participation of over 400 students, who keenly listened to Ms. John’s inspirational journey. While sharing some valuable insights, she pointed out keeping track of national and international affairs as an area of focus. The District Police Chief, a 2015 batch IPS officer, also said that the preparations should not be at the cost of college life, friendship and relationships as they are equally important to develop social values. She urged the students to find out a support system to overcome stressful situations. During the question and answer session, she explained the method of answering questions at interviews quoting her own personal experiences.

R. Sajeeb, Principal of the TKM College of Engineering, emphasised the importance of staying updated on current affairs, as well as developing analytical and logical skills for success in the Civil Services examinations. A. Ananthu, faculty at Shankar IAS Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, shared his expertise on the UPSC examination pattern, process, structure, and strategies. He explained the stages that include preliminary, main and interview along with marks criteria for qualification. Additionally, he extended an open invitation to students eager to explore Civil Services, offering personalised support and encouraging them to utilise the Shankar IAS Academy’s comprehensive Weekend Foundation Programme.

Gowri R., faculty coordinator, Civil Services Aspirants’ Club, TKM College of Engineering; Amal Azad Sahib, faculty coordinator, Library Council; A. Sudheer, Dean of Alumni Affairs; and P. Saravana Kumar, regional head, The Hindu Group, Thiruvananthapuram; also spoke on the occasion.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.