August 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu has received the award for best coverage (print media) of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK)-2023, organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi here recently.

Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty presented the award. Deshabhimani won the award (print) in Malayalam media. While 24 News won the award in visual media, Mediaone Shelf got the award for online media. Hello Radio won the award for the best radio channel.

