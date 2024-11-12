 />
The Goat Life bags two nominations at HMMA

The song Periyone... has been nominated in ‘Song-Feature Film’ category and A.R. Rahman in ‘Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)’ category

Published - November 12, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham in Malayalam) directed by Blessy has won two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA).

The song Periyone..., composed by A.R. Rahman, written by Rafiq Ahamed and sung by Jithin Raj, has been nominated in the ‘Song-Feature Film’ category. Mr. Rahman has been nominated in the ‘Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)’ category.

An annual awards show, the HMMA recognises original music in visual media, including film, TV, video games, and more. The main event is scheduled to be held at The Avalon, Hollywood, on November 20.

An elated Jithin Raj took to social media to thank Mr. Rahman and Mr. Blessy for the “amazing opportunity” to render the hit song. He also thanked actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the lead role in the survival drama, and the entire team of the movie.

The movie was based on the novel Goat Days by Benyamin. The novel tells the story of a young man, Najeeb, who in the early 1990s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes to a land abroad, only to get stranded in the middle of a desert.

The movie had won the the awards for the best director, actor, adapted screenplay, cinematography, make-up, sound mixing, popular film and processing lab/colourist at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.

