The first five-star beach resort in Kerala that stood the test of time turns 50

December 21, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

The ITDC Ashok Beach Resort was instrumental in catapulting the unknown fishermen’s village in south of Thiruvananthapuram that Kovalam was to the global tourism map

After catalysing the transformation of Kovalam, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations of Europeans and Americans for about 50 years, December 17, 2022 marked the golden jubilee of ITDC Ashok Beach Resort, the first five-star hotel in Kerala.

The hotel was instrumental in catapulting the unknown fishermen’s village in south of Thiruvananthapuram to the global tourism map.

The Kovalam Beach Resort project, conceived by the Centre as India’s first integrated beach resort, redefined the tourism fortunes of the Gods Own Country in the late 1960s. The Indian Tourism Department Corporation (ITDC) took over Halcyon Castle, built by the erstwhile Travancore royal family and the adjoining 48 acres for the project in 1969.

Having completed the first phase of the resort in three years under the aegis of renowned architect Charles Correa, the opening of the resort on December 17, 1972, by then Union Tourism Minister Dr. Karan Singh has lifted the fortunes of Kovalam with high-end foreign tourists, celebrities, and business tycoons, making a beeline for Kovalam.

According to Dileep Kumar P.I., co-founder and CEO, Imperience Hotels & Resorts, who is also the first sales manager of ITDC Ashok Kovalam, it was a preferred holiday destination of many heads of state, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, Nobel laureates, business tycoons, etc. then. The international celebrities who stayed at the resort without revealing their identity in those days include Jacqueline Kennedy, Winnie Mandela, Paul McCartney, John Kenneth Galbraith, Prof. Watson, Dr. Amartya Sen, JRD Tata, Dalai Lama, and Swami Vishnudevananda (Flying Swami), apart from Presidents and Prime Ministers of India, recalls Mr. Dileep.

It stood the test of the time and remained one of the sought-after hotels in the classical south India itineraries till the emergence of new products like backwaters and houseboats in the mid-nineties, says Mr. Dileep. The first charter flight to Kerala from the UK was to Kovalam in 1993. In the early 1990s, Kovalam Ashok was co-branded with Radisson Hotels for a few years. It had also then courted a slew of controversies.

The resort was privatised as part of the disinvestment policy of the then NDA government in 2002. M Far Hotels, promoted by Dr. P. Mohammed Ali of Galfar Group who won the bid for the resort and rebranded it as Le Meridien Kovalam Beach, sold it to Capitan C.P. Krishnan Nair of The Leela Group in 2005, amid the raging controversies about the Halcyon Castle.

Though Kerala government enacted Kovalam Palace (Takeover by Resumption) Act 2005 and took over the custody of Halcyon Castle, the High Court in 2017 directed to hand over the custodial rights of the Kovalam Palace and adjoining 4.21 acres of land to R.P. Group owned by Ravi Pillai who brought the resort from Mr. Nair in 2011. Though Kovalam has arguably been losing its charm among foreigners recently, especially after 2015, the prime destination of international tourists has the potential to woo the tourists back to its lap if maintained properly, says Mr. Dileep.