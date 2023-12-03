The Exorcist and Tiger Stripes for midnight screenings at IFFK this year

December 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two films will be screened this year as part of the midnight screenings category, one of the highlights of the annual International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

William Friedkin’s horror classic The Exorcist and Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes are the films to be screened as part of the category this year.

The Exorcist, based on Friedkin’s own novel, tells the story of a young girl who is possessed by a mysterious entity. The movie is being screened as a tribute to Friedkin, who passed away earlier this year. Tiger Stripes is about a 11-year old girl who is carefree until she starts to experience horrifying physical changes to her body. This film also had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and was selected as the Malaysian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Animation films

Three animated films will be screened at the latest edition of IFFK. Persian film The Siren directed by Sepideh Farsi, Spanish film Sultana’s Dream directed by Isabel Herguera and Polish film The Peasants directed by D.K. Welchman and Hugh Welchman are part of the package.

Based on the Nobel Prize winning novel by Wladyslaw Reymont, The Peasants tells the story of a young woman who is forced to marry an old man. The oil-painted animation film has been selected as this year’s Oscar entry from Poland.

The Siren depicts the outbreak of the bloody Iran-Iraq war through a boy’s struggle for survival in a besieged city.

Sultana’s Dream shares the story of a Spanish woman’s visit to India. Taking inspiration from a Bengali short story written by Rokeya Hossain, she sets out on a voyage of discovery around India in search of Ladyland, the Utopian land of women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.