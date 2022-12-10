‘The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love’ project by Italian artist aims at fusing diverse cultures

December 10, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

After completing his sixth tent painting in Wayanad under ‘The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love’ series, Tarshito, an Italian architect-turned-artist, is preparing to head home.

‘The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love’ is a collective art project under which Mr. Tarshito travels to seven countries to collaborate with artists from different cultures, creating artwork in the form of painted tents. The tents are painted on one side by Mr. Tarshito and his team in Italy, then “like a turtle that carries its home on its back”, he travels with the tent to meet and collaborate with people from other cultures around the world, travelling to places where the next artist he meets fills the other half. It concludes with a spiritual celebration ceremony, an exhibition and an offering to the Divine. A professional videographer collects visuals.

The other paintings in the series were completed in association with painters in different parts of the country, including Bachche Lal Prajapati in Uttar Pradesh, Pravir Chitrakar in West Bengal, Pushpa Rao in Orissa, and Venkan Shyam and Kazim Khatri in Madhya Pradesh.

Artists Sujith, Krishna Prasad, K.P. Jessy, and Sainaba Refeeque were Mr. Tarshito’s associates in Wayanad. While the artists painted an image of Parasurama in mural style on one side of the tent, Mr. Tarshito painted an image titled ‘Three Boats in a Gulf’ on the other side.

Thailand was the first stop in Mr. Tarshito’s journey, where he completed two tent paintings along with two artists.

‘The Camp of the Wayfarers in Love’ is aimed at artistically meeting with custodians of traditions and ancestral values. “The basis of the art practice is the study and knowledge of symbolism of the Apulia region in Italy and uniting it with international cultural symbols,” said Mr. Tarshito.

“The tents are microcosmos and welcoming places where souls meet to express their spirituality through art, a safe haven for every creature, a practice, a prayer, an act of radical hospitality that become a source of blessing,” he added. Mr. Tarshito will leave for Italy on December 15, after attending the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.