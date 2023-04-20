The battle for youth power intensifies ahead of LS polls.

April 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The drumbeats of the impending battle for the hearts and minds of young voters are getting louder in Kerala ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

A youth bulge, rapid urbanisation and ubiquitous social media have strengthened the notion that young voters can swing elections, chiefly in close multi-pronged races anticipated in Kerala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress have announced back-to-back and competing mass contact programmes, widely perceived as a call to arms to win over the State’s youth.

The BJP reckons an animating leader could excite youngsters to pitch their lot with the party. Hence, the party has played its ace card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On April 24 and 25, Mr. Modi will set the stage for the BJP’s attempt to build a foundation of young and aspirational voters in Kerala by holding a roadshow in Kochi and chairing an interaction, titled Yuvam, with selected members of the crucial voting block.

BJP State president K. Surendran says youth issues seldom figure in the CPI(M) and Congress scheme and Mr. Modi offers youngsters a robust development vision.

The CPI(M)-aligned Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will mobilise politically engaged youth across Kerala on April 23 and April 24 to bust the “Modi myth”. DYFI president A. A. Rahim said the federation would distribute lakhs of questionnaires to expose Mr. Modi’s “tall claims”, including his academic credentials and youthful exploits. The DYFI will also put the BJP’s “cringeworthy persecution of minorities, the Pulwama attack revelations, corporate favouritism and corruption under a harsh spotlight” on the eve of Mr. Modi’s propaganda blitzkrieg in Kochi.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran echoed a similar theme and said Rahul Gandhi would deliver the riposte to Mr. Modi’s youth outreach at a mammoth mustering of youth in Kochi in May.

Meanwhile, online platforms and social media have emerged as the prime battlegrounds of the political fight. Opposing parties have unleashed a barrage of memos, trolls, Internet memes and images at each other to create an online buzz to their respective political advantage.