Thazhathangadi boat race to begin on Saturday

October 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As many as nine Chundan Vallom (snakeboats) will vie for top honours in the 122nd edition of the Thazhathangadi boat race on the Meenachil river in Kottayam on Saturday.

According to the organisers, the snakeboats to take part in the event are Nadubhagam Chundan by UBC Kainakary; St. Pius Tenth by Niranam Boat Club; Veeyapuram Chundan by Pallathuruthy Boat Club; Mahadevi Kattil Thekkethil Chundan by Police Boat Club; Niranam Chundan by NCDC Kumarakom; Champakulam Chundan by Kumarakom Town Boat Club; Payipadan Chundan by Kumarakom Boat Club and SFBC; Karichal Chundan by Punnamada Boat Club and Ayaparamp Pandi by Vembanad Boat Club.

The event is part of the Champions Boat League (CBL). The regatta is jointly organised by the district tourism department, Kottayam West Club, Thiruvarppu grama panchayat, and Kottayam municipality

Cash prizes

Along with the snakeboats, a race comprising 19 smaller boats too will be organised. Registration Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the regatta at Thazhathangadi. The race will begin at 2 p.m. The winners will be awarded a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, while the first and second runners-up will presented ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively.

As many as 235 policemen will be deployed to ensure security, besides two speedboats and two dinghies. The services of 21 lifeguards too will be made available. The Fire and Rescue Services will deploy two scuba teams.

No one will be permitted to enter the suspension bridge at the starting point and steps will be taken to keep people away from the finishing point as well.