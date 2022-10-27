Thazhathangadi boat race set to begin tomorrow

The regatta is being conducted under the aegis of the Kottayam West Club

The 121st edition of the Kottayam Boat Race, which marks the second leg of the first Champions Boat League (CBL), will be held in the Meenachil river at Thazhathangadi on Saturday.

As many as nine snakeboats will take part in the league round of the CBL. As many as 27 boats will participate in the competition for Iruttukuthy, Veppu and Churulan boats.

The regatta is being conducted under the aegis of the Kottayam West Club, with the joint support of the Kottayam municipality, District Tourism Promotion Council and Thiruvarpu grama panchayat.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will inaugurate the race during a function to be presided over by Thiruvanchoor Radharishnan, MLA. District Collector P.K. Jayasree will hoist the flag.

According to the organisers, the race will be conducted on three tracks. As in the previous years, a special pavilion will be set up near the finishing point. Only those with tickets, which can be collected from the counter, will be allowed to enter the venue.

In view of the event, restrictions will be imposed on road traffic through the region from 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Prior to the event, a vanchipattu (boat song) competition will organised at the venue on Friday evening.

The boat race at Tazhathangadi, which began in 1885, is regarded as one of the oldest such events in the State. Though it had been suspended for several years in between, it was revived in 1997 under the aegis of the Kottayam West Club. It , however, encountered another round of disruptions over the last two years owing to COVID-19.