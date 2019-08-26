Thazhathangadi boat race on September 7

As many as nine ‘chundans vallams’ (snake boats) will take part in this year’s Thazhathangadi boat race, one among the 12 races included in the maiden edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL).

The race will be held in Meenachil River at Thazhathangadi in Kottayam on September 7. The regatta is being conducted under the aegis of Kottayam west Club, with the joint support of Kottayam Muncipality, District Tourism Promotion Council, and Thiruvarpu grama panchayat.

As part of it, the organisers have already launched a massive clean-up drive on the river banks. This will be followed by inspections of the water level in the river and the retaining walls. The organising committee will also decide on whether dredging is needed to set up good tracks here.

According to the organisers, there will be a total of nine chundans taking part in the competition and the final will be held at 5 p.m. Competitions will be held in the category of Chundan, Iruttukuthy class (Grades A and B), Vaippu (Grades A and B) and Churulan.

The races will be held in three tacks, each 10 meters wide and 900 meters long. While the public can watch the race like in the previous years, a pavilion will be set up near the finishing point for the tourists. The entry to the pavilion will be restricted by tickets, which can be purchased either from the website bookmyshow.com or at the counter to be opened at the officer of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

Further, special pavilions will also be set up for the officials at the starting point at Aravupuzha and the finishing point at Kulappurakkadavu.

On the race day, a ban will be imposed on the entry of boats, except those participating in the race, to the river stretch where the competition is being held. Since the event is linked to the Champions Boat League (CBL), it will be telecast live in various TV channels.

Cultural programmes and colourful processions will be staged at the race venue. The service of the Health department, district-level disaster management wing, and Fire and Rescue forces will also be ensured.

The regatta, which was originally planned to be held on August 24, was postponed to another date following a revision of the CBL schedule early this month.