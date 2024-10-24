ADVERTISEMENT

Thattil appointed member of Dicastery for Eastern Churches

Published - October 24, 2024 08:13 am IST - KOCHI

Archbishop Thattil and nine others from different parts of the world have been appointed as members of the Dicastery by Pope Francis

The Hindu Bureau

Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has been appointed a member of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches by Pope Francis. Archbishop Thattil and nine others from different parts of the world have been appointed as members of the Dicastery, said an official communication from the Church in Kochi on Wednesday (October 23).

The Dicastery helps the Pope take decisions on eastern rite churches in full communion with Rome. Italian Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti is the prefect of the Dicastery. The communication claimed that the appointment of Archbishop Thattil was a sign of the Pope’s concern for the Church.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US