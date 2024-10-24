GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thattil appointed member of Dicastery for Eastern Churches

Archbishop Thattil and nine others from different parts of the world have been appointed as members of the Dicastery by Pope Francis

Published - October 24, 2024 08:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, has been appointed a member of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches by Pope Francis. Archbishop Thattil and nine others from different parts of the world have been appointed as members of the Dicastery, said an official communication from the Church in Kochi on Wednesday (October 23).

The Dicastery helps the Pope take decisions on eastern rite churches in full communion with Rome. Italian Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti is the prefect of the Dicastery. The communication claimed that the appointment of Archbishop Thattil was a sign of the Pope’s concern for the Church.



