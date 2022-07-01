Thasrak hosts 3-day literary fiesta

Vekkanam begins marking 93rd birthday celebrations of OV Vijayan

Writer Vaisakhan inaugurating Vekkanam celebrations at Thasrak near Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 93 rd birthday celebrations of O.V. Vijayan began at Thasrak near here on Friday. Writer Vaisakhan inaugurated the celebrations titled ‘Vekkanam’.

Kerala Sahithya Akademi vice-president Ashokan Charuvil spoke on ‘story and time’. O.V. Vijayan Smaraka Samiti chairman T.K. Narayana Das presided over the function.

Samiti vice chairman Asha Menon, writers Rajesh Menon, and P.R. Jayaseelan spoke. K.S. Ravikumar spoke on ‘Malayalam short story until modernity’. T.K. Sankaranarayanan was the moderator.

K.P. Mohanan spoke on Malayalam short story after modernity. Mohandas Sreekrishnapuram was the moderator. P.K. Rajasekharan spoke on Vijayan’s stories. Raghunath Parali was the moderator.

The Kongad Nataka Sangham staged a drama titled Moshana Goodalochana. An evening discussion on stories brought curtain down on the first day of ‘Vekkanam’.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the birthday celebrations on Saturday morning. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, will preside over the function. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will inaugurate the O.V. Vijayan Memorial Library.