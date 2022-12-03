Tharoor’s visit to Kottayam widens rift in Congress

December 03, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The factional ructions within the Congress in Central Travancore over a perceived entry of Shashi Throor into State politics became all the more evident with a section of leaders openly voicing their discontent with a Youth Congress event attended by the Thiruvananthapuram MP at Erattupetta on Saturday.

The programme, organised ostensibly with the backing of the ‘A’ group, has clearly left the rival group led by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, and the District Congress Committee president Nattakom Suresh unhappy. It was Mr. Suresh who fired the first salvo, stating that a complaint in this regard would be filed to the national and State leadership of the party, besides the party disciplinary committee.

‘A violation of norms’

“Neither the Youth Congress nor Shashi Tharoor informed the DCC about the event, which is a violation of the party precedence. The DCC will complain to the party leadership against the Youth Congress that organised the event and Mr. Tharoor, who failed to intimate the DCC,” he told mediapersons.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, meanwhile, took a slightly nuanced position while also staying away from the two functions attended by Mr. Tharoor here, stating that as chairman of the party disciplinary committee, his participation in the events would be interpreted in a wrong way. He, however, used the occasion to launch a veiled attack on Mr. Tharoor, stating that the precedence and decisions of the party leadership were applicable to all members.

Tharoor meets bishops

Mr.Tharoor, on the other hand, appeared unfazed by the ‘concerns’ raised by his party’s local leadership and moved ahead with his tour in the district as scheduled. Having reached Kottayam in the afternoon, he first visited Bishop Jose Pulikkal of the Catholic diocese of Kanjirappally and attended a programme organised by the K.M. Chandy Foundation in Pala.

Before moving to Erattupetta to attend the YC event, he also held a meeting with Joseph Kallarangatt, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Pala.

No lapse, says MP

“I have been an MP for 14 years and it’s a routine practice to intimate the DCC concerned during my visit to any place. There was no lapse on my part and my office regarding the Youth Congress programme in Erattupetta. I never worked against the party or violated the party line. Moreover, I have come to attend a programme of Youth Congress, which is an important part of Congress,” Mr. Tharoor told mediapersons at Kanjirappally.

Mr. Tharoor, who is slated to attend a programme in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, will come back to Changanassery in the afternoon for meeting Metropolitan Archbishop Mar Joseph Peruthottam.