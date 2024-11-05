Tharoor urges professionals to strive for overall development of Palakkad

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, exhorted the professionals and entrepreneurs of Palakkad to strive for the overall development of the district. “The agenda of Palakkad should be the comprehensive development of the district,” Mr. Tharoor said while inaugurating a town hall interactive meeting held here on Tuesday. The Professionals Collective of Palakkad organised the event.

Mr. Tharoor underscored the importance of strengthening public facilities like roads, and residential and industrial complexes when the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (KBIC), which attracted so much national attention, becomes a reality.

Palakkad MP V.K. Sreekandan delivered the introductory remarks. Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil delivered the keynote address. About 200 professionals and entrepreneurs from the district attended the programme.

Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil, who is the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Palakkad, also addressed the gathering.

Mr. Mamkootathil said that he dreamed of a ‘developed Palakkad-2040’, and efforts would be made to lay a solid foundation with a feasible plan for the fulfilment of that dream. “I need the help of organisations like the All India Professionals’ Congress for that,” he said.

Rajeev Ramnath welcomed the gathering. P. Lakshmi proposed a vote of thanks. Former deputy director of prosecution P. Premnath, Sreevatsan, M.V.R. Menon, Parithosh and Abbas controlled the programme.

Vinod Subramaniam, Akhil Plakkat, Rahul Vishnu and Makesh moderated the interactive session.