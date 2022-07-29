Tharoor urges Centre to restore crew changes at Vizhinjam

July 29, 2022 21:45 IST

Seaport stimulates local economy through additional jobs, says a representation of chamber of commerce

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has urged the Centre to reconsider its decision to discontinue crew changes at the Vizhinjam seaport.

In letters submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, he forwarded a representation from the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry that decried the recent order from the Directorate General of Shipping in this regard.

The representation highlighted that the seaport carried out over a thousand crew changes that benefited transcontinental shipping companies that operate ships through nearby routes and stimulated the local economy through additional jobs and by way of supporting the State’s travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Low draft conditions

“The seaport has the potential to be further expanded in light on challenges faced by the port in Colombo on account of the economic situation in Sri Lanka. Further, many ships that dock in Vizhinjam are unable to do so elsewhere, given the low draft conditions in many of India’s ports,” the letter stated.

Dr. Tharoor further wrote the Directorate General of Shipping’s order that was made on the grounds of enforcing COVID-19 restrictions has effectively nullified the inherent potential of the port to provide considerable economic benefits. The decision was apparently based on a recommendation by the Ministry of Home Affairs.