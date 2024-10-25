Tharoor to open renovated Library and Information Centre on Devagiri campus

The renovated 42,000-sq ft modern library and information centre of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, will be thrown open to students on Saturday (October 26). Shashi Tharoor, MP, will dedicate the new facility, which spans four floors and houses a collection of 72,000 books along with innovative e-reading resources. The library, to be operated under an open access system, will allow students to independently issue and return books.

To enhance the reading experience, a range of seating options has been set up around the central circle, allowing readers to find their ideal spot in one of several halls—Alexandria, Nalanda, Pergamon, and Constantinople—located on either side of the glass staircase.

The architects and engineers behind this innovative project, which has already gained attention on social media for its unique features like natural sunlight exposure, automatic glass doors, and glass elevators, believe it will enrich students’ creative learning beyond the classroom.

The library, equipped with a biometric entry system and over 80 internet-enabled cubicles, features two modern conference halls named after former teachers Sukumar Azhikode and C.A. Sheppard on the ground floor, along with a defence hall for conducting large meetings and PhD open defences. An exhibition area showcases currency collections from various countries, while Gandhi Square displays books related to Mahatma Gandhi, and Chavara Square with works associated with Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara. Additional areas include Scripture Square, Writing Space, and an Incubation Corner.

The Book Tower is another prominent feature that attracts both students and faculty. Additionally, the Human Library Corner provides a circular space where students can engage directly with visiting authors and thinkers. According to college authorities, an exclusive news corner and numerous e-resources, including N-List, Pearson e-Library, and Sage Publications, as well as systems like D-Space and Turnitin, have been made available for students.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, will preside over the inaugural function. College manager Fr. Biju K. Isaac and principal Boby Jose will address the gathering along with the other invited guests. A six-day Devagiri Literature festival with the participation of eminent writers will also get under way on Saturday as part of the celebrations to mark the opening of the new library facility at the autonomous college in Kozhikode.