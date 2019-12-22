Tharoor to clarify before court today

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will approach a Thiruvananthapuram court on Monday to clarify his non-appearance in a defamation case filed against him by a woman lawyer in connection with his 1989 novel ‘The Great Indian Novel’.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here had issued an arrest wrrant against Mr. Tharoor on Saturday following his failure to heed a summons.

Claims

But Mr. Tharoor has claimed that no contempt of court was intended and that the summons had not specified a date.

“Many have asked about media reports relating to a case filed by a BJP Mahila Morcha lawyer, about a line in my 30yr old #GreatIndianNovel. I have the highest respect for the judiciary and no contempt of court was intended’,” he tweeted on Sunday.

According to Tharoor, he had received a summons, but it did not specify a date.

When his lawyer inquired with the court, he was told this was an inadvertent clerical error and a fresh summons would be issued. In her complaint, Advocate Sandhya Sreekumar has alleged that a section in Tharoor’s novel allegedly defamed Nair women.

“We are still awaiting summons but saw news of the arrest warrant instead. We will approach the hon’ble court Monday to clarify,” Tharoor said.