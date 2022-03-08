Tharoor releases book on heart

The Heart Matters, by C. Bharath Chandran, gives clear understanding of coronary heart disease

A book written by cardiologist C. Bharath Chandran, The Heart Matters, was released by Shashi Tharoor, MP, here on Sunday.

The book gives an insight into the working of ‘the amazing little biological pump’ inside the human body and a clear understanding of coronary heart diseases, the ubiquitous chest pain, heart attack, and sudden cardiac deaths, which are in fact not sudden.

Dr. Bharath Chandran also delves into the much-debated topics of cholesterol and the Indian epidemic of coronary artery diseases and his own hypothesis on trans fat.

Releasing the book, Dr. Tharoor said the book, which explained with great clarity the matters of the heart with anecdotes and insights, was quite fascinating and a must-read for anyone looking to learn more about heart diseases.

B. Ekbal, former member, State Planning Board, was present on the occasion.