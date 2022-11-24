Tharoor opens new lines of contact with grassroots workers to blunt inner-party criticism

November 24, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He visits UDF councillors who have been agitating for 19 days against alleged nepotism in appointments to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, whose Malabar campaign brought Congress politics in Kerala to a boil, appeared to have executed a tactical gambit to blunt criticism that he was far removed from the daily trials and tribulations of Opposition workers battling the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition.

Notably, Mr. Tharoor appeared at the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation office and expressed solidarity with United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors who have been agitating for the past 19 days against alleged nepotism in appointments to the civic body.

Mr. Tharoor’s critics, including those who reckon him a potential rival and helmsman of an emergent group, viewed his wading into local issues warily and sought to dismiss his foray as “belated political theatre prompted by an afterthought.”

Mr. Tharoor took a dig at his disparagers by claiming that he had called for the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in early November.

Mr. Tharoor also asserted that he was not shy of criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. It appeared that Mr. Tharoor was mindful of party criticism that his statements against the government were few and far between.

With Mr. Tharoor opening up new lines of contact with grassroots-level party workers, his rivals theorised that the three-time MP was seeking a more prominent role in State-level politics. Mr. Tharoor is yet to put his cards on the table.

Mr. Tharoor’s perceived bid for a more prominent role in Kerala prompted a temporary peace between traditional factions in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

The growing circumspection about the “dawning pro-Tharoor faction” in the Congress seemed reflected in veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala’s words. Mr. Chennithala said leaders should function within the party’s remit.

Mr. Tharoor also tapped into wellsprings of support. For one, the politically assertive Nair Service Society (NSS) has invited Mr. Tharoor to speak at the high-profile Mannam Jayanti celebrations at its headquarters in Perunna.

He has a similar invite from the “staunchly pro-Oommen Chandy” youth congress leadership in Kottayam. Mr. Tharoor’s strong foray into provincial politics has set the stage for another season of shadow-boxing in the Congress in Kerala, even as the leader seemed to find new oases of support within and outside the party.