Tharoor-Kharge contest unlikely to be a close race in Kerala

M. Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest between Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Mallikarjuna Kharge for the presidentship of the Congress party is yet to assume the contours of a narrow race in Kerala. Congress veteran A.K. Antony has seconded Mr. Kharge’s nomination, signalling that the veteran Dalit leader from Karnataka has the imprimatur of the Gandhi family. Many Congress insiders view Mr. Antony’s endorsement as a possible game changer that could buoy Mr. Kharge’s chances in Kerala.

They believe that the lingering loyalty to the Gandhi family will sway the organisational elections in Mr. Kharge’s favour. Both contestants will likely spend the next fortnight fishing for votes in the 281-strong electoral college comprising Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) members.

The political combat will unfold in a narrow battlefield circumscribed by the arguably inflexible framework of factional politics in the Congress in Kerala, triggering inner-party worry about another bitter grudge match between groups vying for ascendancy in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Many leaders identified with powerful factions in the KPCC have openly taken sides in the fixture. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said he would campaign for Mr. Kharge’s victory given the latter’s political credentials and Dalit background. Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh have thrown their weight behind Mr. Kharge.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has attempted to remain above the fray. He echoed the AICC’s stated position that KPCC members could exercise franchise as per their free will.

Mr. Tharoor has cast the presidential race as a contest between change and continuity. His call to refashion Congress into a robust and contemporary election-winning machine has found political resonance among many leaders.

Tharoor supporters

M.K. Raghavan and Hiby Eden, both MPs, have pitched for Mr. Tharoor. So has K.S. Sabarinadhan, ex-MLA. The Tharoor camp has claimed the support of party veteran Thampanoor Ravi and former Minister V.S. Sivakumar. Both have not made their position public.

Speculation was rife that many other youthful faces in the KPCC general body would flock to Mr. Tharoor’s banner. He had claimed that the election campaign would reveal the quantum of support he enjoyed in the party.