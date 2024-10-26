ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor implores students to see pleasure in reading

Published - October 26, 2024 11:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress MP advises students to view books not just as tools for their course work but as doors to the future and sources of pleasure and joy

The Hindu Bureau

Shashi Tharoor, MP, checking a book after opening the renovated library of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, on Saturday. A.J. Tomson, the librarian, is seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Author and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged students to read to let ideas ferment in their minds. He was delivering a speech after opening the renovated library of St. Joseph’s College Devagiri, Kozhikode, on Saturday (October 26).

Mr. Tharoor said that students should not see books as only tools for their course work. “See them as doors to the future, as sources of pleasure and joy.” Mr. Tharoor added that reading was like the toddy tapper wielding his hatchet because it would cut through the rough husk that enshrouded minds to tap into the exhilaration that fermented within. “... There is only one formula to let the ideas ferment in your mind, you must read. If you read, you will acquire new words, new information. Reading is indispensable,” he said.

Mr. Tharoor said that a library was more than just a repository or storehouse. “It is actually a storehouse of ignition. Books contain ideas, knowledge, and sometimes wisdom and information. Ideas and knowledge ignite new thoughts, leading to innovation and entrepreneurship. A library is a spark to ignite and reflect ideas,” he added.

Boby Jose, Principal, Biju K. Issac, manager, actor Sudheesh, among others, were present.

