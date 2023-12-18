ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor flays contractualisation of public sector jobs

December 18, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, arriving to attend an event as part of the district conference of the INTUC in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor, MP, has come down on the Union and State governments for ignoring labour rights as they are resorting to large-scale contractualisation of public sector jobs.

He was here on Sunday to attend an event organised as part of the Kozhikode district convention of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). Mr. Tharoor alleged that employees were being taken on contract in public sector institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation. Those being hired were not getting their basic labour rights. Their jobs were not being regularised even after 10 or 12 years in service, he alleged.

Mr. Tharoor also found fault with the Kerala government for its alleged anti-labour policies. He claimed that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was a prime example. The staff and pensioners were not getting their salaries and pensions regularly even as the State Ministers were roaming around in expensive buses. INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan was present.

