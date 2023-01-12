Tharoor determined to get a foothold in Kerala politics

January 12, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, seems determined to continue his interactions with prominent people from different walks of life in Kerala society in an apparent bid to gain a foothold in State politics.

Just days after Mr. Tharoor expressed his willingness to be in the race for the State’s Chief Minister’s post, he is scheduled to meet influential Sunni and Mujahid leaders in Kozhikode on Friday.

According to sources, he will interact with Syed Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, president of the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, in the morning. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the office of Suprabhatham, the forum’s mouthpiece in Malayalam.

At 10.30 a.m. there is a session with T.P. Abdullakoya Madani and Hussain Madavoor, president and vice-president, respectively, of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen. He will interact with students of Silverhills Higher Secondary School later.

Mr. Tharoor is scheduled to meet leaders of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, an offshoot of the Mujahid movement, at 4 p.m. After visiting the Sreekanteswaram Temple at 6 p.m., the Thiruvananthapuram MP will attend the ongoing Kerala Literature Festival on the Kozhikode beach.

The day’s events will conclude with a lecture on ‘The challenges to secularism’ at a meeting to commemorate Congress leader E.V. Usman Koya at Kuttichira in the city.

The second leg of Mr. Tharoor’s Kozhikode visit comes just less than two weeks after he opened the birth anniversary celebrations of Mannath Padmanabhan, founder of the Nair Service Society at the organisation’s headquarters at Perunna in Kottayam.

Politicians are rarely invited to the annual event. The Congress leader stirred up a controversy when he made a remark there quoting Mannath Padmanabhan that “it is true that one Nair cannot stand another Nair”. It was interpreted as a criticism of the Congress’ current State leadership.

During an interaction with a TV news channel a few days later, Mr. Tharoor replied to a question that he was ready to throw his hat into the ring for the post of Kerala Chief Minister.

The Central leadership of the party, however, has not taken these remarks lightly, with Tariq Anwar, national general secretary, saying that such issues should be discussed within the organisation first.

But, Mr. Tharoor seems unfazed and Congress insiders say that he has the silent support of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and his ‘A’ faction in the party.