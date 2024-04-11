Tharoor denies having made “cash-for-votes” allegations

April 11, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Shashi Tharoor, the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, has refuted charges that he had levelled allegations at his opponent Rajeev Chandrasekhar of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) relating to bribing voters in the run-up to the elections.

In a response to the legal notice served on him, the Congress leader asserted that he has “knowingly or unknowingly not made any false and malicious imputations” against Mr. Chandrasekhar. He added that he had no intention to challenge the reputation and goodwill of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, whose allegations regarding a larger misinformation campaign is “nothing but figments of his fanciful imagination.”

The advocate representing Mr. Tharoor has stated that his client will not tender any apology as demanded by Mr. Chandrasekhar. The legal team has also demanded the BJP leader to withdraw all the allegations and complaints made by Mr. Chandrasekhar, and to tender an unconditional apology to Mr. Tharoor for “raising false and malicious claims” against him.

Seeks disqualification

Meanwhile, UDF central election committee chairperson Thampanoor Ravi filed a complaint with the returning officer, seeking Mr. Chandrasekhar’s disqualification from contesting in the polls for allegedly submitting incorrect information in his election affidavit.

He cited various errors that crept into Mr. Chandrasekhar’s affidavit, including incorrect details furnished for “number and name of the constituency and State” in Part B of the annexure.

Mr. Ravi said such incorrect submissions undermine the democratic process and the electorate’s right to know more about their candidates.

Defends submissions

In a tweet on X, Mr. Chandrasekhar defended his submission of taxable income in the year 2021-22 as ₹680. He attributed the sharp decline in his taxable income to “partnership losses” that he had incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that his public life spanning 18 years has been characterised by transparency and that his salary is derived solely from “MP/Minister salary, perks, and interest/dividend from savings and investments.”

The BJP leader also sought to highlight the “irony” of the Congress party discussing income disclosures while their first family faces trial for surreptitious property-related controversies. He also appeared to take a dig at Mr. Tharoor, calling him a candidate who had to resign as a Minister for “his illegal IPL interests.”