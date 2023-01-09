Tharoor continues with mission to consolidate support, visits Orthodox church head

January 09, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In an extension of his attempts to consolidate support from Central Travancore, Thiruvananathapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor on Monday paid a brief visit to the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church at Devalokam and held a meeting with Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan.

During the interaction, the Metropolitan noted that the State unit of the Congress had been going through a phase of stagnation and urged Mr.Tharoor to work towards strengthening it.

Addressing the media later, Mr.Tharoor said he had listened to the Metropolitan’s words with due respect. To a query regarding his attempt to reach out to the various religious and community heads, Mr.Tharoor said it was part of an exercise that began in 2021.

“I am reaching out to all sections of Kerala’s civic society and interacting with them . This is because I regard civic society as the key strength of Kerala as different from other parts of the country’’, he said.

To a query regarding his entry into State politics, Mr.Tharoor said he did not want to disappoint people who wanted him to work in the State. “I was never waiting for a signal for making an entry to the State politics though,” he added.

Meanwhile, he refused to comment on the remarks made by the Nair Service Society general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair.

Earlier in the day, Mr.Tharoor had also visited the Tomb Of St.Kuriakos Elias Chavara at the Congregation of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI), Mannam Kottayam and also addressed a function at the CMS College, Kottayam.