Tharoor, Chandrasekhar spar again; this time over AIIMS

Yet another war of words erupted between Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday, this time over the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State.

The row broke out after the Congress Working Committee took a swipe at the BJP for allegedly making false promises in the name of the national institute.

‘Mislead voters’

In a post on X, Mr. Tharoor said, “I stated during the election campaign that no MP can promise to set up an AIIMS in any location of his choice. It depends on what the State government proposes and the Central government agrees to. Despite my best efforts, and intensive lobbying for an AIIMS in my constituency, I honestly told voters that the State government had opted for Kozhikode and that was the sole choice before the Centre. Yesterday, Health Minister Veena George informed the State Assembly that the Central government has accepted Kerala’s proposal to set up an AIIMS at Kinalur in Kozhikode. Shame on those BJP candidates who misled voters by promising otherwise!”

Launching a broadside at Mr. Chandrasekhar, who had unsuccessfully contested from Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress leader cited a “second example”- “I also informed Valiyathura voters that the BJP candidate could not possibly fulfil his promise to restore the damaged “bridge” (pier) there since it belonged to the State government. In any case, restoration would be a ₹20 crore project which is well beyond the funds allocated to MPs. Still, fake promises win votes. The truth comes out post-polls. The State government has just announced a ₹20 crore project to restore the pier.”

Sharp response

The criticisms drew a sharp response from Mr. Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, who accused Mr. Tharoor of failing to keep any of his promises for the last 15 years.

“This Congress MP who has represented Thiruvananthapuram for 15 years and has kept none of his promises – from making Barcelona, high court bench, etc. (list is embarrassingly long), is talking today (almost in relief) that Kozhikode is getting an AIIMS. That would not have been the case if a BJP/NDA MP had represented and fought for Thiruvananthapuram – which I will,” he posted on X.

He added that the “reality is that the Kerala BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will do more for the people of Thiruvananthapuram in the next five years than the smooth-talking, no-nothing, lying types who have squatted here for so many years (sic)”.