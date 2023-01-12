HamberMenu
Tharoor urges students to unite against those who spread fear in country

January 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Shashi Tharoor, MP, interacting with students of Darul Huda Islamic University at Chemmad on Thursday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, interacting with students of Darul Huda Islamic University at Chemmad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Thursday exhorted students of Darul Huda Islamic University at Chemmad to unitedly resist challenges posed by those spreading fear in the country.

He was speaking at the 30 th anniversary celebrations of Al Huda Students Association at Chemmad on Thursday.

He said India had a history of accepting all faiths and called upon students to unite against those who spread fear.

He praised the activities of Darul Huda Islamic University. He also had a lively interaction with students on modern Indian politics.

Indian Union Muslim League district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the celebrations. Darul Huda Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi presided.

E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP; K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, Darul Huda general secretary U. Mohammed Shafi; U.V.K. Mohammed, K.M. Saidalavi, Tirurangadi municipal chairman K.P. Mohammed Kutty, Aligarh Muslim University Malappuram centre director Faisal Hudavi Mariyad, and Darul Huda academic registrar Rafeek Hudavi spoke.

