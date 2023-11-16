Tharoor calls for underground technology for capital metro rail project

November 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Instead of an elevated metro rail project, underground metro rail technology has to be adopted for the Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project, said Shashi Tharoor, MP. Speaking at a press conference called by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) here on Thursday, Mr. Tharoor said underground tunneling technology is the best for the capital city, at least in the core city area, for enhanced efficiency, reduced environmental impact and minimal land acquisition.

Raising apprehension over the lack of meaningful engagement with various stakeholders including elected people representatives, industry groups and residential associations, Mr. Tharoor said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) which entrusted the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should be ready to hold consultations with various stakeholders involved in the project before drafting the DPR.

Adopting underground technology will make sure that vehicle movement, trade and above all, normal life are not disrupted. Further, the scenic skyline of the capital city, which is known for its heritage, can be protected by going underground, said the MP. Connectivity to key areas such as Medical College Cluster, Technopark Phases 1-3, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), etc. has to be ensured in the first phase along with other areas such as railway stations and airport, for which meaningful discussion with key stakeholders is necessary, he said.

The KMRL and DMRC should also provide a detailed cost-benefit analysis for each proposed line and explore alternative routes. The current Thiruvananthapuram Rail Metro development plan lacks transparency on many counts and a thorough reconsideration is required. The authorities will not get the actual picture of the present traffic data and people’s requirements by relying on the old data prepared last time, said S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president of TCCI. The TCCI also demanded the relocation of KMRL’s head office to the capital for enhanced coordination and efficiency.

