HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tharoor calls for underground technology for capital metro rail project

November 16, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Instead of an elevated metro rail project, underground metro rail technology has to be adopted for the Thiruvananthapuram metro rail project, said Shashi Tharoor, MP. Speaking at a press conference called by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) here on Thursday, Mr. Tharoor said underground tunneling technology is the best for the capital city, at least in the core city area, for enhanced efficiency, reduced environmental impact and minimal land acquisition.

Raising apprehension over the lack of meaningful engagement with various stakeholders including elected people representatives, industry groups and residential associations, Mr. Tharoor said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) which entrusted the task of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should be ready to hold consultations with various stakeholders involved in the project before drafting the DPR.

Adopting underground technology will make sure that vehicle movement, trade and above all, normal life are not disrupted. Further, the scenic skyline of the capital city, which is known for its heritage, can be protected by going underground, said the MP. Connectivity to key areas such as Medical College Cluster, Technopark Phases 1-3, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), etc. has to be ensured in the first phase along with other areas such as railway stations and airport, for which meaningful discussion with key stakeholders is necessary, he said.

The KMRL and DMRC should also provide a detailed cost-benefit analysis for each proposed line and explore alternative routes. The current Thiruvananthapuram Rail Metro development plan lacks transparency on many counts and a thorough reconsideration is required. The authorities will not get the actual picture of the present traffic data and people’s requirements by relying on the old data prepared last time, said S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president of TCCI. The TCCI also demanded the relocation of KMRL’s head office to the capital for enhanced coordination and efficiency.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.