Tharoor backs capital airport takeover

‘A modernised and well-serviced airport would help in the capital region’s development’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday welcomed Adani Group’s takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Tharoor said the group would rectify complaints raised by the public regarding airport operations. A modernised and well-serviced airport would catapult the capital region’s development.

Mr. Tharoor said the Adani group had offered an excellent salary to airport staff.

Congress leader A. M. Pallam Raju, who was with Mr. Tharoor, said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on October 16 would settle certain uncertainties in the organisational set-up. Congress was on the path of resurgence, and its leadership was strong at the grassroots level.

Mr. Raju accused the Centre of kowtowing to online e-commerce majors at the expense of small scale retailers, neighbourhood stores and family-run shops.

He said Congress suspected corruption in the overtures to e-commerce giants and would seek legal remedy to end this ‘unholy nexus.’