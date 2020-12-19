Thanneermukkom bund shutters closed

The shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund have been closed to prevent intrusion of brackish water into paddy fields.
According to officials, 89 shutters out of the total 90 were lowered by Saturday afternoon. “The motor of one shutter developed a glitch and we are in the process of rectifying it. The shutter will be closed soon,” said an Irrigation Department official.
Earlier, District Collector A. Alexander directed the Irrigation Department to down all shutters following a rise in water level in Kuttanad due to high tide. An increase in salinity in Vembanad Lake will be detrimental to paddy cultivation in Kuttanad. Sowing for the ‘puncha’ season is progressing in Kuttanad and other parts of the district. So far, paddy has been sown in around 20,000 hectares, and another 7,000 hectares is expected to be brought under cultivation.
Fishers’ objection
Meanwhile, fishermen have come out against the move to close the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund. On Friday, soon after authorities started to lower the shutters, a group of fishermen staged a protest. They said that the salinity level had not increased in the lake and lowering the shutters would impact the fish wealth.
Authorities have warned against any attempts to lift shutters by means of stones or logs of wood in order to facilitate fishing. The Irrigation Department has deployed staff to check the illegal operation of the shutters after closing it down.
