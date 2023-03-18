‘Thanks Sorry Please’ campaign of MVD from Sunday

March 18, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The campaign of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to usher in Thanks Sorry Please (TSP) culture among motorists will be launched here on Sunday by Devan Ramachandran, judge of the Kerala High Court.

Cine actor Manju Warrier will release the logo at the function to be held at Rajagiri School, Kalamassery. Six short films on the need to uphold road ethics, to share the road with others, and to show courtesy to everyone, including pedestrians, will be screened.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer G. Anantakrishnan said the awareness films were shot using ₹3 lakh sponsored by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Actors including Mohanlal and Mammootty and other celebrities have endorsed the campaign and the films suggested by K.M. Najeeb, a motor vehicle inspector. The films were directed by Prajeesh.

“We are confident that the campaign will bring about a change in driving habits while being behind the wheel,” said Shaji Madhavan, Deputy Transport Commissioner. T-shirts bearing the TSP campaign logo will be given to drivers who show such courtesy to other road users, while the campaign will be carried out with the help of students, media, and FM radio channels, he added.

Mr. Najeeb said that the campaign would shortly be spread to other districts, while the short films will be posted on the social media pages of the MVD and celebrities who have endorsed the campaign.