Thanka Anki to reach Sabarimala today

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Mandala Puja at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on December 26. The procession carrying the Thanka Anki is slated to reach Sabarimala on Friday.

The procession is scheduled to reach Pampa by 1.30 p.m. on Friday and after a brief halt, will reach Saramkuthi by 5 p.m and the Sannidhanam by 6 p.m. A special police team will accompany the procession from Pampa.

Arrangements have been made for regulating ‘darshan’ for pilgrims. Pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temple only till 1 p.m. during the day. Entry of devotees from the Nilackal base camp will be permitted only up to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m.

According to A.S. Raju, Special Police Officer at Sannidhanam, the police team currently on duty at Sannidhanam will provide security to the procession on Friday. In case of emergencies, additional troops may be drawn from the police camps at Maniyar and Pathanamthitta.