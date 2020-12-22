Thanka Anki procession sets off to Sabarimala

The ceremonial procession carrying the golden attire to adorn Lord Ayyappa sets off from the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula to Sabarimala on Tuesday.

PATHANAMTHITTA

22 December 2020 18:34 IST

Strict curbs on public receptions en route in view of COVID-19

The procession carrying Thanka Anki, golden attire, for the Mandalapuja at Sabarimala set off from the Sree Parthasarathy temple in Aranmula on Tuesday.

Having been kept for darsan at the temple for about two hours from 5 a.m., the sacred attire was taken out on a motorised chariot in an atmosphere charged with devotion. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 restrictions, several devotees were present on the occasion. Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N. Vasu were among those who turned up for the procession.

In view of the pandemic, only those with COVID-19 negative certificate have been permitted to escort the procession. Strict restrictions have been also imposed on public receptions to be accorded to the procession at different points en route.

However, the receptions planned during the halts at the Sree Raktakanta Swami temple at Omalloor, Muringamangalam temple, near Konni, and the Sastha Temple at Perunad will take place, though in strict accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Thanka Anki, weighing 453 sovereigns, was offered to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple by the late Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma of the erstwhile Travancore in 1973.

Mandalapuja

Escorted by a team of Armed Police and officials from the TDB, the procession will reach Pampa on December 25. It will be accorded a reception at Sharamkuthi, before being taken to the Sabarimala temple.

The presiding deity at Sabarimala will be adorned with the Thanka Anki prior to the Deeparadhana to be held in the evening. The Mandalapuja will be performed on December 26 afternoon.