Thanka Anki procession sets off to Sabarimala

The ceremonial procession carrying the sacred golden attire, Thanka Anki, for the Madalapuja at Sabarimala set off from the Sree Parthasarathy temple at Aranmula on Monday morning.

Hundreds of devotees, including women and children, thronged the temple to witness the ceremonial start of the annual procession carrying the golden attire in a motorised chariot modelled on a typical Kerala temple.

The golden attire was taken out of the devaswom strong room at Aranmula at 4 a.m.

Motorised chariot

An Ayyappa idol adorned with the Thanka Anki was kept at the Aanakkottil of the Parthasarathy temple from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the devotees to have darshan.

The Melsanthi performed ‘aarati’ to the Ayyappa idol before it was taken to the motorised chariot parked on the Temple Road. Devaswom assistant commissioner S. Ajithkumar and a 25-member Armed Police team are escorting the procession to Sabarimala. N. Vasu, Travancore Devaswom Board president; K.N. Hari, board member, and A. Padmakumar, former TDB president, were among those who turned up to witness the procession.

The Ayyappa idol will be adorned with the Anki prior to the Mandalapuja to be performed between 10 a.m. and 10.40 a.m. on Friday.