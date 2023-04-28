ADVERTISEMENT

Thangassery beach to get a floating bridge

April 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism department will be setting up a floating bridge at Thangassery beach as part of implementing the project in nine coastal districts. Minister for Tourism, Public Works and Youth Affairs P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who inaugurated the Thangassery Breakwater Tourism Park project, said that beach tourism potential in the State will be exploited to the maximum and more attractions like drive-in beaches and water sports will be introduced.

The ₹5.55 crore project at Thangassery was launched as part of efforts to promote coastal tourism in the district. “Along with ensuring the cleanliness of the tourism centres, tourism clubs started in the colleges will be used to create a better environment for the tourists,” the Minister said.

Thangassery Breakwater Tourism Park project completed under the supervision of Harbour Engineering department offers a range of amenities including an open auditorium that can accommodate 400 persons. Sea-facing seats along the breakwater and a view tower to enjoy the ocean view and a play area for children are among the highlights of the project.

Facilities for cycling, restaurant, coffee shops, kiosks, ramp, handrail, walkways, tourist information centre and toilet block are also provided at the Tourism Park. While there are provisions for boating and water sports, tourists visiting the lighthouse and breakwater tourism park will also provided parking facilities.

