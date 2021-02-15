Thangal to decide IUML candidates

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has entrusted its national chairman and State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal to take a final decision on party’s candidates for the Assembly election as well as the Lok Sabha byelection.

A State executive meeting of the party held here on Monday briefly touched upon various matters, including the selection of candidates for elections.

Party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty’s recent resignation from the Lok Sabha with the objective of leading the upcoming Assembly election will bring about a byelection in Malappuram Parliament constituency. The byelection is likely to be held along with the Assembly elections.

Mr. Thangal presided over the meeting. IUML leaders, however, refused to comment about any matter discussed at the meeting.

Mr. Kunhalikutty, party national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, and State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed said that the political environment in the State was conducive for the United Democratic Front to come back to power.