Thangal to decide IUML candidates

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has entrusted its national chairman and State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal to take a final decision on party’s candidates for the Assembly election as well as the Lok Sabha byelection.
A State executive meeting of the party held here on Monday briefly touched upon various matters, including the selection of candidates for elections.
Party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty’s recent resignation from the Lok Sabha with the objective of leading the upcoming Assembly election will bring about a byelection in Malappuram Parliament constituency. The byelection is likely to be held along with the Assembly elections.
Mr. Thangal presided over the meeting. IUML leaders, however, refused to comment about any matter discussed at the meeting.
Mr. Kunhalikutty, party national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, and State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed said that the political environment in the State was conducive for the United Democratic Front to come back to power.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath