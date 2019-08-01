Thangal seeks explanation from Wahab

Following the controversy over the party Rajya Sabha member Abdul Wahab playing truant during a crucial debate on Triple Talaq Bill, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has sought an explanation from him on his absence in the Upper House.

The Thangal, who is the chairman of the political advisory committee of the party, reacted to a section of the media after the absence of Mr. Wahab became a hot topic of discussion in the party, especially among its youth wing members.

Muslim Youth League national vice president Panakkad Moyin Ali Shihab Thangal while questioning the MP, had also asked him to act responsibly or less quit the position. Mr. Wahab was not allowed to speak though he had approached to Rajya Sabha chairperson later.

Fire-fighting mode

The statement of MYL leader has also sent the IUML leadership into a fire-fighting mode. The issue comes when the IUML leadership had to quell the resentment in the party over the absence of IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty during the crucial voting in the Lok Sabha during the previous term last year.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage ) Act was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 99 votes in favour and 84 against as the ruling BJP-led NDA which lacked a majority in the Upper House was helped by the absence of some opposition members, including the Congress, the SP and the BSP.

President Ram Nath Kovind had also given assent to the bill and a gazette notification was also published on Wednesday.