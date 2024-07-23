Thampi Kottaram Kunjettan, who preserved Travancore Royal family’s legacy no more

K.C. Kuruvila Kadanthuruthel, popularly called Thampi Kottaram Kunjettan, passed away at the age of 96 in Peerumade on Monday. Revered for his role in preserving the Travancore Royal family’s legacy, Kunjettan was the dedicated keeper of the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) quarters of the small Travancore Diwan at the Thampi Kottaram palace in Peerumade.

Thampi Kottaram, located near Thattathikkanam on the Kottarakkara-Dindigul National Highway, served as the ADC’s residence. Members of the Travancore Royal family and the Diwan frequently visited Peerumade, staying at a building known as the “White House” near Thampi Kottaram. During these visits, Kuruvila provided invaluable assistance. After India gained independence, the government took over the “White House,” renaming it the “Peerumade Government Rest House.” Kuruvila continued his service there for many years, becoming a beloved figure in the community. Today, the Thampi Kottaram building functions as the Carpentry Centre of the Peerumade Development Society (PDS).

Fr. Jose Kuruvila, Kuruvila’s son and Vicar of Sacred Heart Church in Pambanar, reminisced about his father’s and grandfather Chacko Kuruvila’s dedicated service to the Travancore Kings and Diwan. “My father often recounted the time when Lord Mountbatten and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru visited the White House. Mountbatten once asked my father about a flower in front of the house and gifted him five rupees. It was a story he cherished and told many times,” Fr. Kuruvila shared.

T.M. Azad, a social worker in Peerumade, highlighted Kunjettan’s profound knowledge of Peerumade’s royal history. “Kunjettan was a living repository of the region’s connection to the Travancore Royal family. Many sought him out to learn about Peerumade’s past,” Azad remarked.

K.C. Kuruvila’s funeral will be held at Kuttikkanam St. Joseph Church at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Late Theyyamma is his wife. The couple has ten children.