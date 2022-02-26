Thampanoor murder: police collect evidence

The Thampanoor police took Nedumangad native Ajeesh who was caught for allegedly murdering a hotel receptionist to the scene of crime for collecting evidence on Saturday.

Having explained the manner in which he purportedly murdered Nagercoil native Deenan alias Ayyappan in the hotel near Overbridge, the accused claimed he was involved in an altercation with the victim in October last on the premises.

The investigation team were in for a surprise when the “remorseless” history-sheeter claimed to have planned the brutal murder in broad daylight in the city to gain notoriety as a feared criminal, an official said.

He has been involved in nearly 10 criminal cases, most of which have been registered in the Nedumangad police station.