Thamarassery Forest office attack case: court to examine three officials on February 23

February 15, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Providing a shot in the arm for the prosecution, the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) on Wednesday ordered the examination of three government officials who had refused to testify as witnesses in the Thamarassery Forest office attack case.

Judge S.R. Syamlal was acting on an affidavit moved by the Additional Public Prosecutor K. Raihanatha, seeking the deposition of key witnesses-forest range officer Saju Varghese, beat forest officer K. Subramanyan, and civil police officer Suresh-who had remained uncooperative to give evidence about the violent incidents that took place on November 15, 2013. They were served with summons to appear in the witness box on February 23.

Sources said the testimony of the witnesses would be crucial in the case as many officials had turned hostile during the trial. Mr. Varghese was even in charge of the Thamarassery office when protesters went on the rampage and set the office on fire, destroying official documents and records.

The court had completed examination of 26 witnesses except for the three officials. Despite issuing warrants against them, they failed to come forward to testify during the trial.

The prosecution decided to move a separate affidavit as the absence of the witnesses might pave the way for scuttling the case. Around 35 persons have been arraigned on charges of rioting, destruction to public property, and attack on government officials.

It was on December 1, 2022, that the trial began in the case at the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases). The prosecution had to depend on certified copies of documents such as scene mahazar and statements of witnesses obtained from the court to try the case as the case diary was found missing from the court.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had also ordered an inquiry into the incident after the issue generated wide-public attention.