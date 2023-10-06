Thamarassery diocese forms tribunal for trial of priest accused of violating ecclesiastical discipline

October 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thamarassery diocese has constituted a collegiate tribunal as part of initiating penal proceedings under the Canon Law against a former parish priest who had been placed under suspension for alleged violation of ecclesiastical norms.

An intimation of the decree regarding the constitution of the tribunal by Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil was sent to Thomas Puthiyaparambil, the priest concerned, who may be summoned for hearing soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal was constituted on September 21 with five priests led by Mathew Pulimoottil as ‘promoter of justice’. Another priest George Mundanatte was appointed the presiding judge. The other designated members included two collegiate judges and a notary to conduct the trial.

The intimation asked the priest to temporarily stay at the Good Shepherd Priest Home in Kozhikode. It held him responsible for the sudden leaving of the parish duties from St. Joseph’s Church, Nooramthode, and publishing a note on social media causing “irreparable damage and public scandal”.

It also accused the priest of taking a stance against the decisions of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church and delivering public speeches violating ecclesiastical discipline. The order also said the decision to initiate penal proceedings was taken based on a preliminary investigation report.

The church authorities’ attempt to return him to the Eparchy and assume the new assignment was in vain as the priest “obstinately insisted” on his decision, thus violating the Canon norms, the order charged.

Though he was immediately suspended based on a preliminary investigation report considering the gravity of the offences and the Church authorities asked him to reside at Good Shepherd Priest Home in Marikunnu, Fr. Puthiyaparambil did not comply with the decision, it further charged.

Priest denies charges

However, Fr. Puthiyaparambil rejected the charges and said the constitution of an ecclesiastical court was something unheard of in Christian churches, and what he did was just to expose the corruption and decadence that were deeply rooted in the Church nowadays.

“If it continues like this, the Church here will face the same fate that it met with in Europe. I have, of course, spoken against such moral degradation persisting in the Church, voiced concern about it, and wrote against it,” he told reporters here.

The priest also made it clear that he did not speak against any particular individual in the Church.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.