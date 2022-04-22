Thamarassery diocese fined ₹23 lakh for unauthorised quarrying

Action follows High Court order and inspection by Geology Dept

Kozhikode

The Department of Geology has served a notice on the Thamarassery diocese authorities and a parish under its control in Koodaranhi village to remit a fine of ₹23.53 lakh on the charges of carrying out “unauthorised quarrying” in a granite quarry owned by the church. The action comes in the wake of a comprehensive investigation into the incident based on a recent Kerala High Court order.

Geology Department sources said the fine should be remitted before April 30 to avoid further legal action. They also said the quarry was operated by the owners without getting proper clearance till 2015. The notice was served on Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil and the vicar of Little Flower Church at Pushpagiri.

The incident came to light following a public interest litigation filed by the Catholic Laymen Association. The petitioners had claimed that the quarry was operated between 1990 and 2015 without obtaining proper permit from the authorities. The High Court had asked the Geology Department to look into the complaint and adopt follow-up actions.

According to the complainants, the permit was granted to the church only for a period between 2002 and 2010. It was to carry out quarrying in an area of just 23.75 cents, but the operators used nearly one acre of land for the purpose, they argued.