Thamarassery Bishop meets Nadda

Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery Diocese met BJP national president J.P. Nadda here on Friday.

During the 15-minute courtesy call, they discussed concerns of farmers over wild animals damaging crops.

The Bishop later said that he had informed the BJP chief of the need to include wild animals destroying crops in the vermin category. Besides, he requested Mr. Nadda that the proposed villages be dropped from the forthcoming notification based on the Kasturirangan report on conservation of Western Ghats.

The Bishop also requested Mr. Nadda that a person from the Christian community be considered to chair the National Commission for Minorities. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and BJP national council member P.K. Krishnadas were present.