Thamarassery Bishop demands withdrawal of newly published survey report on buffer zone

December 18, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Alleging a conspiracy in the release of an “error-filled” satellite survey report on buffer zones, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil has appealed to the State government to immediately withdraw it considering the upland farmers’ concerns on their right over their hard-earned agricultural properties.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Bishop claimed that the wrongly prepared satellite survey report was released with the suspected involvement of a few Forest department officers, which should be brought to light through appropriate investigation or studies.

“We are not ready to pardon those who worked behind the faulty map that put the farmers in a quandary. What we seek is a separate committee under the supervision of at-least three State Ministers to prepare an authentic record with the support of the panchayats and Revenue department authorities concerned for clarity and authenticity,” said Bishop Inchananiyil. He also sought the exclusion of Forest department officials from the process by giving more powers to the Revenue wing.

Social impact study

The Bishop who also heads the protesters’ action council in the upland area said a social impact study should be conducted by the the expert committee to understand the concerns of the land-holders in the buffer zone area. “We had raised the matter several times, but the report was published by the government in an irresponsible way without properly understanding the anxiety of the farmers,” he claimed.

Referring to the decision of the local action council to launch a protest at Koorachundu on Monday, the Bishop said the State government should try to secure more time from the Supreme Court to submit the land-holders’ concerns on the latest satellite survey report.

He also accused the State Revenue Minister of maintaining silence on the issue.