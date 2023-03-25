Thalirmizhi Earth Lore tribal fete concludes with hopes of a global outreach of tribal arts

March 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Thalirmizhi Earth Lore 2023 organised by the Department of Culture could help take tribal arts and artists to a global audience, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Inaugurating the valedictory of the tribal art festival here on Saturday, he added that the government was giving special attention to tribal arts by promoting around 1,000 tribal artists. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani presided over the function held at Kulathupuzha. “Such platforms help many art forms facing extinction to be in the mainstream,” she said.

Tribal art festivals were organised at five places in the State as part of the Thalirmizhi Earth Lore 2023. It started at Attappady on February 26 and concluded at Kulathupuzha after touring Sultan Batheri, Kanhangad and Marayur.

Thalirmizhi Earth Lore 2023 was organised by Bharat Bhavan under the Department of Culture as the second phase of the Mazhamizhi Multimedia, a digital streaming project aimed at helping artists during the pandemic. Around 1,000 tribal artists participated in various programmes as part of the event that lasted for 10 days. Diverse art forms were showcased in the venues in five districts and all participating artists were given ₹3,000. Kulathupuzha grama panchayat president P. Anil Kumar, district panchayat member K. Anil Kumar, and Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur also spoke on the occasion.