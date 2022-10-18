Thalavoor grama panchayat declared Constitution literate

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalavoor grama panchayat has joined the list of local bodies that have attained complete constitution literacy as part of ‘The Citizen’, a constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). As part of the campaign, all residents of the panchayat above the age of 10 were educated on the Constitution, its history, fundamental rights and legal system with the help of trained volunteers. The panchayat authorities also installed the preamble in all households, government offices, quasi-government and educational institutions. The local body was declared Constitution literate by district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel recently. Thalavoor panchayat president V. S. Kaladevi presided over the function. District panchayat member S. Shinekumar, Pathanapuram block panchayat president A. Anandavalli, grama panchayat vice-president Neduvannur Sunil, standing committee heads and panchayat members were present on the occasion.