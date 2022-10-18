Thalavoor grama panchayat declared Constitution literate

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 18, 2022 22:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalavoor grama panchayat has joined the list of local bodies that have attained complete constitution literacy as part of ‘The Citizen’, a constitution literacy campaign jointly organised by the Kollam district panchayat, District Planning Committee and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). As part of the campaign, all residents of the panchayat above the age of 10 were educated on the Constitution, its history, fundamental rights and legal system with the help of trained volunteers. The panchayat authorities also installed the preamble in all households, government offices, quasi-government and educational institutions. The local body was declared Constitution literate by district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel recently. Thalavoor panchayat president V. S. Kaladevi presided over the function. District panchayat member S. Shinekumar, Pathanapuram block panchayat president A. Anandavalli, grama panchayat vice-president Neduvannur Sunil, standing committee heads and panchayat members were present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app