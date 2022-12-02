Thalassery twin murder: five accused remanded in Crime Branch custody

December 02, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has remanded five persons, including the main accused, in Crime Branch custody for three days in the Thalassery twin murder case.

Suresh Babu alias Parayi Babu, 47, Jackson, 28, Mohammad Farhan Abdulsathar, 29, Sujith Kumar, 45, and Naveen, 32, were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of CPI(M) activists K. Khalid and P. Shameer.

Jackson had reportedly assaulted Shameer’s son Shabeel after he questioned the sale of drugs. The youth was admitted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Shameer and Khalid, who were at the hospital with Shabeel, were reportedly approached by one of the accused in the guise of settling the matter. He later took them outside, where they were allegedly stabbed.

The police recovered the weapon used for the alleged murder from Pinarayi. The clothes worn by Parayi Babu, the main accused, at the time of the alleged crime were recovered from a goods vehicle parked nearby.

